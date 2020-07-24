The following have been granted a divorce or dissolution of their marriage in Jackson County during the month of June 2020.
June 5
- Carol Morris, of Wellston, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Keith Morris, of South Shore, KY.
- Ronald Swisher, Jr., of Jackson, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Tammy Swisher, of Jackson.
- Crystal Shephard, of Jackson, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Herman Shephard, of Jackson.
- Melissa King, of Oak Hill, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Leon King of Oak Hill.
June 8
- Rhonda Goheen, of Jackson, was granted a divorce from Thomas Goheen.
- Melissa Clark, of Jackson, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Amanda Clark, of Jackson.
- Jennifer Spradlin, of Wellston, was granted a divorce from Andrew Spradlin, of Chillicothe.
June 11
- Nichole Beavers, of Jackson, was granted a divorce from Travis Beavers, of Caldwell.
- Patricia Farmer, of Piketon, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Nicholas Farmer, of Piketon.
- Angela Causey, of Jackson, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Grant Causey of Ray.
June 15
- Regina Jenkins, of Chillicothe, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Charles Jenkins, of Jackson.
June 16
- Thomas Sexton, of Wellston, was granted a divorce from Kassandra Baker, of Hamden.
- Bret Barber, of Thurman, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Christina Barber, of Bidwell.
June 17
- Stephen Ross, of Wellston, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Margarette Ross, of Jackson.
- Ashley Webb, of Jackson, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Jeffrey Webb, of Jackson.
June 18
- Norman Maynard, of Beaver, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Tami Maynard, of Jackson.
- Hayley Shiveley, of Jackson, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Jerry Shiveley, of Coalton.
- Charles Miller, Jr., of Athens, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Lara Miller, of Wellston.
- R. Adam Brown, of Wellston, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Traci Brown, of Wellston.
June 25
- Buffy Galiher, of Jackson, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Richard Galiher, of Jackson.
- Cassandra Bowen, of Athens, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Ricky Bowen, of Athens.
June 26
- Rebecca Freeze, of Wellston, was granted a divorce from David Freeze, Jr., of Ray.
June 30
Jaime McQuay, of Ray, was granted a divorce from Brian McQuay, of Chillicothe.
