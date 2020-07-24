The following have been granted a divorce or dissolution of their marriage in Jackson County during the month of June 2020.

June 5

  • Carol Morris, of Wellston, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Keith Morris, of South Shore, KY.
  • Ronald Swisher, Jr., of Jackson, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Tammy Swisher, of Jackson.
  • Crystal Shephard, of Jackson, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Herman Shephard, of Jackson.
  • Melissa King, of Oak Hill, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Leon King of Oak Hill.

June 8

  • Rhonda Goheen, of Jackson, was granted a divorce from Thomas Goheen.
  • Melissa Clark, of Jackson, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Amanda Clark, of Jackson.
  • Jennifer Spradlin, of Wellston, was granted a divorce from Andrew Spradlin, of Chillicothe.

June 11

  • Nichole Beavers, of Jackson, was granted a divorce from Travis Beavers, of Caldwell.
  • Patricia Farmer, of Piketon, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Nicholas Farmer, of Piketon.
  • Angela Causey, of Jackson, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Grant Causey of Ray.

June 15

  • Regina Jenkins, of Chillicothe, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Charles Jenkins, of Jackson.

June 16

  • Thomas Sexton, of Wellston, was granted a divorce from Kassandra Baker, of Hamden.
  • Bret Barber, of Thurman, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Christina Barber, of Bidwell.

June 17

  • Stephen Ross, of Wellston, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Margarette Ross, of Jackson.
  • Ashley Webb, of Jackson, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Jeffrey Webb, of Jackson.

June 18

  • Norman Maynard, of Beaver, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Tami Maynard, of Jackson.
  • Hayley Shiveley, of Jackson, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Jerry Shiveley, of Coalton.
  • Charles Miller, Jr., of Athens, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Lara Miller, of Wellston.
  • R. Adam Brown, of Wellston, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Traci Brown, of Wellston.

June 25

  • Buffy Galiher, of Jackson, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Richard Galiher, of Jackson.
  • Cassandra Bowen, of Athens, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Ricky Bowen, of Athens.

June 26

  • Rebecca Freeze, of Wellston, was granted a divorce from David Freeze, Jr., of Ray.

June 30

Jaime McQuay, of Ray, was granted a divorce from Brian McQuay, of Chillicothe.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments