The following have been granted a divorce or dissolution of marriage in Jackson County during the month of September 2020.

Sept. 2

  • Sally Weithman, of Delaware, was granted a divorce of marriage from Oscar Long of Delaware.

Sept. 4

  • Fred Walker, of Hamilton, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Tiffany Walker, of Fairfield.
  • Christopher Selvage, of Trenton, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Concence Selvage, of Smithville, TN.
  • Kyle Groth, of O'Fallon, IL, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Chelsey Groth, of Trenton.

Sept. 24

  • Barbara Pearce, of Thurman, was granted a dissolution of marriage from David Pearce, of Charlotte, NC.
  • Heidi Riley, of Rockford, IL, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Sean Riley, of Wellston.

Sept. 28

  • Chelsey Webster, of Wellston, was granted a divorce of marriage from Anqvan Webster, of Flint, MI.

Sept. 29

  • Edward Taylor, of Jackson, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Dawn Taylor, of Jackson.

Sept. 30

  • Sarah Seaton, of Jackson, was granted a divorce of marriage from Tim Seaton, of Galloway.
  • Thomas Denney, of Jackson, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Jacquline Denney, of Wellston.
