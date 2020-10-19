The following have been granted a divorce or dissolution of marriage in Jackson County during the month of September 2020.
Sept. 2
- Sally Weithman, of Delaware, was granted a divorce of marriage from Oscar Long of Delaware.
Sept. 4
- Fred Walker, of Hamilton, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Tiffany Walker, of Fairfield.
- Christopher Selvage, of Trenton, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Concence Selvage, of Smithville, TN.
- Kyle Groth, of O'Fallon, IL, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Chelsey Groth, of Trenton.
Sept. 24
- Barbara Pearce, of Thurman, was granted a dissolution of marriage from David Pearce, of Charlotte, NC.
- Heidi Riley, of Rockford, IL, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Sean Riley, of Wellston.
Sept. 28
- Chelsey Webster, of Wellston, was granted a divorce of marriage from Anqvan Webster, of Flint, MI.
Sept. 29
- Edward Taylor, of Jackson, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Dawn Taylor, of Jackson.
Sept. 30
- Sarah Seaton, of Jackson, was granted a divorce of marriage from Tim Seaton, of Galloway.
- Thomas Denney, of Jackson, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Jacquline Denney, of Wellston.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.