The following have been granted a divorce or dissolution of marriage in Jackson County during the month of August 2021.
Aug. 2
Seth Easton, of Jackson, was granted a divorce of marriage from Erica Cline, of Gallipolis.
Jeannette Ramirez, of Jackson, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Avel Ramirez, of Minford.
Stacy Stamper, of Franklin, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Rick Stamper, of Franklin.
Joseph Little, of Oxford, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Sherrie Gilliam-Little, of Sandy, TX.
Amanda Kenney, of Cincinnati, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Colin Kenney, of Cincinnati.
Ashley Bouchet, of Hamilton, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Jonathan Bouchet, of Portland, TX.
Shawn Fox, of Cincinnati, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Jacqueline Fox, of Vandalia.
Shawn Henderson, of Somerville, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Billie Carlotta, of Somerville.
Aug. 11
Yurian Montano, of Middletown, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Vanalee Carswel, of Franklin.
Pamela Cupp, of Dayton, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Joel Cupp, of New Carlisle.
Linda Burris, of Middletown, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Jeffrey Burris, of Middletown.
Aug. 17
Beth Zinn, of Oak Hill, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Ricky Zinn, Jr., of Oak Hill.
Mansuela Austin, of Wellston, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Ricky Austin, of Wellston.
Scott Hunt, of Oak Hill, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Andela Hunt, of Jackson.
Alicia Borghese, of Oak Hill, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Joseph Borghese, of Jackson.
Joshua Brunton, of Jackson, was granted a divorce of marriage from Kristin Brunton, of Wellston.
Aug. 24
Anthony Destephen, of Columbus, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Lizbeth Destephen, of Gahanna.
Tessa Camp, of Jackson, was granted a divorce of marriage from Richard Camp, of Albany.
Aug. 25
Demetras Parsons, of Wellston, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Timothy Parsons, of Wellston.
Aug. 31
Anthony Henry, of Wellston, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Ariamma Gilmore, of Oak Hill.
