The following have been granted a divorce or dissolution of marriage in Jackson County during the month of August 2021.

Aug. 2

Seth Easton, of Jackson, was granted a divorce of marriage from Erica Cline, of Gallipolis.

Jeannette Ramirez, of Jackson, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Avel Ramirez, of Minford.

Stacy Stamper, of Franklin, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Rick Stamper, of Franklin.

Joseph Little, of Oxford, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Sherrie Gilliam-Little, of Sandy, TX.

Amanda Kenney, of Cincinnati, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Colin Kenney, of Cincinnati.

Ashley Bouchet, of Hamilton, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Jonathan Bouchet, of Portland, TX.

Shawn Fox, of Cincinnati, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Jacqueline Fox, of Vandalia.

Shawn Henderson, of Somerville, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Billie Carlotta, of Somerville.

Aug. 11

Yurian Montano, of Middletown, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Vanalee Carswel, of Franklin.

Pamela Cupp, of Dayton, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Joel Cupp, of New Carlisle.

Linda Burris, of Middletown, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Jeffrey Burris, of Middletown.

Aug. 17

Beth Zinn, of Oak Hill, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Ricky Zinn, Jr., of Oak Hill.

Mansuela Austin, of Wellston, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Ricky Austin, of Wellston.

Scott Hunt, of Oak Hill, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Andela Hunt, of Jackson.

Alicia Borghese, of Oak Hill, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Joseph Borghese, of Jackson.

Joshua Brunton, of Jackson, was granted a divorce of marriage from Kristin Brunton, of Wellston.

Aug. 24

Anthony Destephen, of Columbus, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Lizbeth Destephen, of Gahanna.

Tessa Camp, of Jackson, was granted a divorce of marriage from Richard Camp, of Albany.

Aug. 25

Demetras Parsons, of Wellston, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Timothy Parsons, of Wellston.

Aug. 31

Anthony Henry, of Wellston, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Ariamma Gilmore, of Oak Hill.

