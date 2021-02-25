The following have been granted a divorce or dissolution of marriage in Jackson County during the month of January 2021.

Jan. 6

Timothy Brecher, of Fairfield, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Dawn Bennett, of Cincinnati.

Richard Thompson, of Middletown, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Jennifer Thompson, of Middletown.

Janice Adams, of Fairfield, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Eddie Adams, of Middletown.

Richard Fink, Sr., of Cleves, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Cecelia Fink, of Cleves.

Terence Fortner, of Jackson, was granted a divorce of marriage from Amanda Fortner, of Lodi.

Jan. 11

Jonathan Campbell, of Portsmouth, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Heather Campbell, of Oak Hill.

Jan. 12

Ashley Scurlock, of Jackson, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Matthew Scurlock, of Ray.

Tia Bouska, of Wellston, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Toby Bouska, of Wellston.

Jan . 13

Justin Kincaid, of Wellston, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Ashley Kincaid, of Vinton.

Jan. 15

Valarie Williams, of Oak Hill, was granted a divorce of marriage from Jason Williams, of Jackson.

Ella Perez, of Jackson, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Isaias Cruz, of Thurman.

Michael Wyant, of Jackson, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Darlene Wyant, of Jackson.

Jeff Cothran, of Liberty Township, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Karae Cothran, of Dayton.

Terry Edwards, of Miamisburg, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Michael Edwards, of Kettering.

Christopher Redding, of Middletown, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Courtney Redding, of Middletown.

Jan. 22

Kossiwa Degou, of Springdale, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Ame Afangnowou, of Hamilton.

Jan. 25

Tamera Christensen, of Oak Hill, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Scott Christensen, of Oak Hill.

Amanda Plowman, of Wellston, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Kenneth Plowman, of Wellston.

Jan. 27

Roger Runyon, of Jackson, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Kaitalyn Runyon, of Waverly.

Keith Faught, of Wellston, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Debbie Faught, of Wellston.

Chase Detty, of Oak Hill, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Kayla Detty, of Oak Hill.

Kelly Copley, of Jackson, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Barry Tanner, of Chillicothe.

Stefanie Preston, of Jackson, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Eric Potts, of Jackson.

Stephen Buffington, of Wellston, was granted a divorce of marriage from Samantha Buffington, of McArthur.

Terry Bowles, of Jackson, was granted a divorce of marriage from Shannon Bowles, of Beaver.

Lou Craig, of Jackson, was granted a divorce of marriage from Jamie Craig, of Jackson.

