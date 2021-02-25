The following have been granted a divorce or dissolution of marriage in Jackson County during the month of January 2021.
Jan. 6
Timothy Brecher, of Fairfield, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Dawn Bennett, of Cincinnati.
Richard Thompson, of Middletown, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Jennifer Thompson, of Middletown.
Janice Adams, of Fairfield, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Eddie Adams, of Middletown.
Richard Fink, Sr., of Cleves, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Cecelia Fink, of Cleves.
Terence Fortner, of Jackson, was granted a divorce of marriage from Amanda Fortner, of Lodi.
Jan. 11
Jonathan Campbell, of Portsmouth, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Heather Campbell, of Oak Hill.
Jan. 12
Ashley Scurlock, of Jackson, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Matthew Scurlock, of Ray.
Tia Bouska, of Wellston, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Toby Bouska, of Wellston.
Jan . 13
Justin Kincaid, of Wellston, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Ashley Kincaid, of Vinton.
Jan. 15
Valarie Williams, of Oak Hill, was granted a divorce of marriage from Jason Williams, of Jackson.
Ella Perez, of Jackson, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Isaias Cruz, of Thurman.
Michael Wyant, of Jackson, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Darlene Wyant, of Jackson.
Jeff Cothran, of Liberty Township, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Karae Cothran, of Dayton.
Terry Edwards, of Miamisburg, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Michael Edwards, of Kettering.
Christopher Redding, of Middletown, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Courtney Redding, of Middletown.
Jan. 22
Kossiwa Degou, of Springdale, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Ame Afangnowou, of Hamilton.
Jan. 25
Tamera Christensen, of Oak Hill, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Scott Christensen, of Oak Hill.
Amanda Plowman, of Wellston, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Kenneth Plowman, of Wellston.
Jan. 27
Roger Runyon, of Jackson, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Kaitalyn Runyon, of Waverly.
Keith Faught, of Wellston, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Debbie Faught, of Wellston.
Chase Detty, of Oak Hill, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Kayla Detty, of Oak Hill.
Kelly Copley, of Jackson, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Barry Tanner, of Chillicothe.
Stefanie Preston, of Jackson, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Eric Potts, of Jackson.
Stephen Buffington, of Wellston, was granted a divorce of marriage from Samantha Buffington, of McArthur.
Terry Bowles, of Jackson, was granted a divorce of marriage from Shannon Bowles, of Beaver.
Lou Craig, of Jackson, was granted a divorce of marriage from Jamie Craig, of Jackson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.