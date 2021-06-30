The following have been granted a divorce or dissolution of marriage in Jackson County during the month of May 2021.
May 5
Kalle Swisher, of Jackson, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Andrew Yates, of Jackson.
Kara Riley, of Jackson, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Aaron Riley, of Jackson.
Stephanie Mahley, of Wellston, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Barry Mahley, of Wellston.
May 7
Cynthia Cunningham, of Fredericktown, was granted a dissolution of marriage from James Sulzer, of Mount Vernon.
May 11
Kelly Holloway, of Jackson, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Jerrerson Holloway, of Jackson.
May 12
Michelle Dubrow, of Columbus, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Stuart Keller, of Columbus.
May 13
Justin Glispie, of Wellston, was granted a divorce of marriage from Sara Glispie, of Oak Hill.
Steven McGowan, of Oak Hill, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Amy McGowan, of Jackson.
Jennifer Burkholder, of Jackson, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Nicholas Burkholder, of Chillicothe.
Sheri Fannin, of Wellston, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Dusten Fannin, of Wellston.
May 14
Miranda Reynolds, of Hamilton, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Robert Reynolds, of Hamilton.
David Maxey, of Middletown, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Laura Maxey.
Diahanna Dauby, of Miamisburg, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Anthony Dauby, of New Lebanon.
Megan Lewis, of Middletown, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Dustin Lewis, of Crossville, TN.
May 17
Christy Hegedus, of Oak Hill, was granted a divorce of marriage from Kelly Poling, of Logan.
May 24
Melody Stanley, of Ray, was granted a divorce of marriage from Eric Stanley, of Marion.
May 25
Nathaniel Costilow, of Oak Hill, was granted a divorce of marriage from Amanda Costilow, of Oak Hill.
May 27
Taylor Cummins, of Middletown, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Alexis Cummins, Cincinnati.
May 28
Banieh Kwadwo, of Hamilton, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Ernistina Obeng, of West Chester.
Nathan Jenkins, of Hamilton, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Danielle Jenkins, of Hamilton.
James Jones, of Williamsburg, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Emily Jones, of Florence, KY.
Amanda Jones, of Gratis, was granted a dissolution of marriage from David Jones, of Dayton.
Christopher Howard, of Middletown, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Chelsea Howard, of Middletown.
Larry Kelly, of Cincinnati, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Hayley Lovett-Kelly, of Cincinnati.
James Brotherton, of West Chester, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Darlene Brotherton, of West Chester.
Robert Hennies, of Cincinnati, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Carla Hennies, of Hamilton.
