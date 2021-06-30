The following have been granted a divorce or dissolution of marriage in Jackson County during the month of May 2021.

May 5

Kalle Swisher, of Jackson, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Andrew Yates, of Jackson.

Kara Riley, of Jackson, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Aaron Riley, of Jackson.

Stephanie Mahley, of Wellston, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Barry Mahley, of Wellston.

May 7

Cynthia Cunningham, of Fredericktown, was granted a dissolution of marriage from James Sulzer, of Mount Vernon.

May 11

Kelly Holloway, of Jackson, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Jerrerson Holloway, of Jackson.

May 12

Michelle Dubrow, of Columbus, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Stuart Keller, of Columbus.

May 13

Justin Glispie, of Wellston, was granted a divorce of marriage from Sara Glispie, of Oak Hill.

Steven McGowan, of Oak Hill, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Amy McGowan, of Jackson.

Jennifer Burkholder, of Jackson, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Nicholas Burkholder, of Chillicothe.

Sheri Fannin, of Wellston, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Dusten Fannin, of Wellston.

May 14

Miranda Reynolds, of Hamilton, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Robert Reynolds, of Hamilton.

David Maxey, of Middletown, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Laura Maxey.

Diahanna Dauby, of Miamisburg, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Anthony Dauby, of New Lebanon.

Megan Lewis, of Middletown, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Dustin Lewis, of Crossville, TN.

May 17

Christy Hegedus, of Oak Hill, was granted a divorce of marriage from Kelly Poling, of Logan.

May 24

Melody Stanley, of Ray, was granted a divorce of marriage from Eric Stanley, of Marion.

May 25

Nathaniel Costilow, of Oak Hill, was granted a divorce of marriage from Amanda Costilow, of Oak Hill.

May 27

Taylor Cummins, of Middletown, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Alexis Cummins, Cincinnati.

May 28

Banieh Kwadwo, of Hamilton, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Ernistina Obeng, of West Chester.

Nathan Jenkins, of Hamilton, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Danielle Jenkins, of Hamilton.

James Jones, of Williamsburg, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Emily Jones, of Florence, KY.

Amanda Jones, of Gratis, was granted a dissolution of marriage from David Jones, of Dayton.

Christopher Howard, of Middletown, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Chelsea Howard, of Middletown.

Larry Kelly, of Cincinnati, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Hayley Lovett-Kelly, of Cincinnati.

James Brotherton, of West Chester, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Darlene Brotherton, of West Chester.

Robert Hennies, of Cincinnati, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Carla Hennies, of Hamilton.

