The following have been granted a divorce or dissolution of marriage in Jackson County during the month of Nov. 2021.
Nov. 1
Kendra Rinehart, of Ray, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Seth Dreitzler, of Jackson.
Nov. 2
John Perry, of Jackson, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Jessica Northup, of Westerville.
Nov. 3
Rhonda Gray, of Oak Hill, was granted a divorce of marriage from Ronnie Gray, of Jackson.
Nov. 12
Eric Rosen, of Middletown, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Tonya Rosen, of Virginia Beach, Virginia.
Domingo Perez, of Middletown, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Katherine Trinidad, of Middletown.
Jason Jensen, of Trenton, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Amber Jensen, of Oxford.
Susanna Bailey, of Middletown, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Jettie Bailey, Jr., of Franklin.
Dustin Moody, of Middletown, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Emily Moody, of Lebanon.
Jose Padilla, of Middletown, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Dionneelly Santiago, of Middletown.
Donna Baker, was granted a divorce of marriage from Navajo Baker of Jackson.
Kassandra Mannering, of Jackson, was granted a divorce of marriage from Johnathan Mannering, of Naples, Florida.
Nov. 29
Mark Varnadoe, of Cincinnati, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Amanda Hysinger, of Cincinnati.
Ali Alghonas, of Milford, was granted a dissolution of marraige from Jessica Dugan, of Milford.
