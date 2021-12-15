The following have been granted a divorce or dissolution of marriage in Jackson County during the month of Nov. 2021.

Nov. 1

Kendra Rinehart, of Ray, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Seth Dreitzler, of Jackson.

Nov. 2

John Perry, of Jackson, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Jessica Northup, of Westerville.

Nov. 3

Rhonda Gray, of Oak Hill, was granted a divorce of marriage from Ronnie Gray, of Jackson.

Nov. 12

Eric Rosen, of Middletown, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Tonya Rosen, of Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Domingo Perez, of Middletown, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Katherine Trinidad, of Middletown.

Jason Jensen, of Trenton, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Amber Jensen, of Oxford.

Susanna Bailey, of Middletown, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Jettie Bailey, Jr., of Franklin.

Dustin Moody, of Middletown, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Emily Moody, of Lebanon.

Jose Padilla, of Middletown, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Dionneelly Santiago, of Middletown.

Donna Baker, was granted a divorce of marriage from Navajo Baker of Jackson.

Kassandra Mannering, of Jackson, was granted a divorce of marriage from Johnathan Mannering, of Naples, Florida.

Nov. 29

Mark Varnadoe, of Cincinnati, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Amanda Hysinger, of Cincinnati.

Ali Alghonas, of Milford, was granted a dissolution of marraige from Jessica Dugan, of Milford.

