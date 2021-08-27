The following have been granted a divorce or dissolution of marriage in Jackson County during the month of July 2021.

July 1

Cliff McNeal, of Oak Hill, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Shannon McNeal, of Oak Hill.

July 6

Alyssa Williams, of Jackson, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Louis Williams, of Wellston.

Robert Bigham, of Jackson, was granted a divorce of marriage from Rebecca Bigham, of Phoenix, AZ.

July 9

Theresa Jayjohn, of Wellston, was granted a divorce of marriage from Ernest Jayjohn, Jr., of Wellston.

July 12

Elizabeth Leach, of Pineville, NC, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Richard Leach II, of Wellston.

Wayne Horsley, of Athens, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Allyson Horsley, of The Plains.

July 14

James Fleming, of Oak Hill, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Amanda Fleming, of Oak Hill.

July 19

Jessica Banks, of Middletown, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Kelvin Banks, of Middletown.

James Parrett, of Monroe, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Irene Klare, of Fairfield.

July 29

Marissa McCain, of Thurman, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Curtis McCain, of Oak Hill.

