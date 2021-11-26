The following have been granted a divorce or dissolution of marriage in Jackson County during the month of Oct. 2021.
Oct. 4
Troy Richardson, of Cincinnati, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Bridgett Richardson, of Cincinnati.
David Clephane, of Cincinnati, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Rhonda Clephane.
Eric Simons, of Cincinnati, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Courtney Simons.
Pamela Mcintyre, of Franklin, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Steven Mcintyre, of Punta Gorda, FL.
Oct. 6
Nicholas Cantor, of Jackson, was granted a divorce of marriage from Katelyn Cantor, of Pomeroy.
Oct. 12
Willis Dye, of Wellston, was granted a divorce of marriage from Dorothy Baker, of Chillicothe.
Alejandro Mendez, of Oak Hill, was granted a annulment of marriage from Julia Landeta, of Oak Hill.
Oct. 14
Carmen Reece, Cincinnati, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Gregory Bush, of Cincinnati.
Oct. 18
Andrew Mercer, of Jackson, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Caitlin Mercer, of Jackson.
Olivia Anderson, of Oak Hill, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Nathanael Anderson, of Carrollton, KY.
Oct. 22
Kelli Jenkins, of Oak Hill, was granted a divorce of marriage from Steven Jenkins, of Oak Hill.
Kayla Cain, of Jackson, was granted a divorce of marriage from Ammon Cain, of Bellefontaine.
Kierstyn Smathers, of Jackson, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Trevin Meredith, of Jackson.
Yawo Gbodui, of Cincinnati, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Adjo Anoumou, of Chicago, IL.
Diane Iflankoy, of Cincinnati, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Alex Lumbu, of Anoka, NM.
Corey Ball, of Hamilton, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Theresa Ball, of Amelia.
Dan Isbell, of Middletown, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Dianne Isbell, of Batavia.
Donald Martin, of Germantown, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Melissa Martin, of Sunset, LA.
Maha Awad, of Middletown, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Ronal Perez, of Cincinnati.
Willnetta Bostic, of Middletown, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Freddie Bostic, Jr.
Oct. 27
Jason Frazier, of Kingston, was granted a divorce of marriage from Janine Frazier, of Jackson.
