The following have been granted a divorce or dissolution of marriage in Jackson County during the month of Oct. 2021.

Oct. 4

Troy Richardson, of Cincinnati, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Bridgett Richardson, of Cincinnati.

David Clephane, of Cincinnati, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Rhonda Clephane.

Eric Simons, of Cincinnati, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Courtney Simons.

Pamela Mcintyre, of Franklin, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Steven Mcintyre, of Punta Gorda, FL.

Oct. 6

Nicholas Cantor, of Jackson, was granted a divorce of marriage from Katelyn Cantor, of Pomeroy.

Oct. 12

Willis Dye, of Wellston, was granted a divorce of marriage from Dorothy Baker, of Chillicothe.

Alejandro Mendez, of Oak Hill, was granted a annulment of marriage from Julia Landeta, of Oak Hill.

Oct. 14

Carmen Reece, Cincinnati, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Gregory Bush, of Cincinnati.

Oct. 18

Andrew Mercer, of Jackson, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Caitlin Mercer, of Jackson.

Olivia Anderson, of Oak Hill, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Nathanael Anderson, of Carrollton, KY.

Oct. 22

Kelli Jenkins, of Oak Hill, was granted a divorce of marriage from Steven Jenkins, of Oak Hill.

Kayla Cain, of Jackson, was granted a divorce of marriage from Ammon Cain, of Bellefontaine.

Kierstyn Smathers, of Jackson, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Trevin Meredith, of Jackson.

Yawo Gbodui, of Cincinnati, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Adjo Anoumou, of Chicago, IL.

Diane Iflankoy, of Cincinnati, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Alex Lumbu, of Anoka, NM.

Corey Ball, of Hamilton, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Theresa Ball, of Amelia.

Dan Isbell, of Middletown, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Dianne Isbell, of Batavia.

Donald Martin, of Germantown, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Melissa Martin, of Sunset, LA.

Maha Awad, of Middletown, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Ronal Perez, of Cincinnati.

Willnetta Bostic, of Middletown, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Freddie Bostic, Jr.

Oct. 27

Jason Frazier, of Kingston, was granted a divorce of marriage from Janine Frazier, of Jackson.

Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments