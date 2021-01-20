The following have been granted a divorce or dissolution of marriage in Jackson County during the month of December 2020.

Dec. 7

Amy Reiber, of Wellston, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Robert Reiber, of Racine.

Samantha Sims, of Jackson, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Jeremy Sims, of Cheshire.

Dec. 10

Crystal Cruse, of Jackson, was granted a divorce of marriage from Anthony Cruse.

Dec. 15

Gloria Anaya, of Middletown, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Jonathan Mendoza, of Roseville, MI.

Brian Smith, of Hamilton, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Tara Mcquaid.

Cathy Ruth, of Cincinnati, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Aaron Ruth, of Cincinnati.

Eugene Bonsu, of Hamilton, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Cynthia Appiah, of Hamilton.

Dec. 17

Terry Zirkles, of Lucasville, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Jennifer Zirkles, of Hillsboro.

Kyla Zornes, of Oak Hill, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Stephen Zornes, of Columbus.

Joshua Ackley, of Wellston, was granted a divorce of marriage from Amber Ackley, of Wellston.

Dec. 22

Krysta Taylor, of Jackson, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Frank Taylor, of Jackson.

Eric Zeiner, of London, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Kelsey Zeiner, of Jackson.

Kenneth Reed, of Jackson, was granted a divorce of marriage from Cristy Reed, of Oak Hill.

Dec. 28

Terra Collins, of Hamilton, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Craig Collins, of Hamilton.

Wilson Jorge, of Fairfield, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Jessica Sanchez, of Yonkers, NY.

Jennifer Chamblin, of Middletown, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Brian Chamblin, of West Union.

Ashley Mitchell, of Middletown, was granted a dissolution of marriage from David Mitchellm of Middletown.

Anrico Lewis, of Middletown, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Candita Lewis, of Dayton.

Dec. 31

Lisa Sparks, of Middletown, was granted a dissolution of marriage from George Sparks, of Middletown.

Garrett Payne, of Dayton, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Jessica Gable, of Dayton.

