The following have been granted a divorce or dissolution of marriage in Jackson County during the month of December 2020.
Dec. 7
Amy Reiber, of Wellston, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Robert Reiber, of Racine.
Samantha Sims, of Jackson, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Jeremy Sims, of Cheshire.
Dec. 10
Crystal Cruse, of Jackson, was granted a divorce of marriage from Anthony Cruse.
Dec. 15
Gloria Anaya, of Middletown, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Jonathan Mendoza, of Roseville, MI.
Brian Smith, of Hamilton, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Tara Mcquaid.
Cathy Ruth, of Cincinnati, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Aaron Ruth, of Cincinnati.
Eugene Bonsu, of Hamilton, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Cynthia Appiah, of Hamilton.
Dec. 17
Terry Zirkles, of Lucasville, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Jennifer Zirkles, of Hillsboro.
Kyla Zornes, of Oak Hill, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Stephen Zornes, of Columbus.
Joshua Ackley, of Wellston, was granted a divorce of marriage from Amber Ackley, of Wellston.
Dec. 22
Krysta Taylor, of Jackson, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Frank Taylor, of Jackson.
Eric Zeiner, of London, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Kelsey Zeiner, of Jackson.
Kenneth Reed, of Jackson, was granted a divorce of marriage from Cristy Reed, of Oak Hill.
Dec. 28
Terra Collins, of Hamilton, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Craig Collins, of Hamilton.
Wilson Jorge, of Fairfield, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Jessica Sanchez, of Yonkers, NY.
Jennifer Chamblin, of Middletown, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Brian Chamblin, of West Union.
Ashley Mitchell, of Middletown, was granted a dissolution of marriage from David Mitchellm of Middletown.
Anrico Lewis, of Middletown, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Candita Lewis, of Dayton.
Dec. 31
Lisa Sparks, of Middletown, was granted a dissolution of marriage from George Sparks, of Middletown.
Garrett Payne, of Dayton, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Jessica Gable, of Dayton.
