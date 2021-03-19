The following have been granted a divorce or dissolution of marriage in Jackson County during the month of February 2021.

Feb. 1

Jason Scott, of Columbus, was granted a divorce of marriage from Courtney Scott, of Wellston.

Paula Goble, of Germantown, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Mark Goble, of Lebanon.

Alesia Houseton, of Phenix City, AL, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Michael Houseton II, of Fairfield.

Leekson Ekoko, of Columbus, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Tracey Haley, of Columbus.

Wendi Smittle, of Oak Hill, was granted a divorce of marriage from Todd Smittle, of Oak Hill.

Feb. 5

Christopher Dalton, of Jackson, was granted a divorce of marriage from Amy Dalton, of Chillicothe.

Feb. 18

Yuridiana Aguilar, of Liberty Township, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Gerson Rapalo, of Cincinnati.

Lindsay Herrold, of Wellston, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Rex Herrold, of McArthur.

Angela Martin, of Cincinnati, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Antwuan Martin, of Cincinnati.

Feb. 19

Oleta Malone, of Ray, was granted a divorce of marriage from Tony Abbot, of Kewanee, IL.

Feb. 22

Terry Dunaway, of Oak Hill, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Shyann Dunaway, of Point Pleasant, WV.

John Perry, of Jackson, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Cheryl Perry, of Jackson.

Feb. 25

Jennifer Faulkner, of Jackson, was granted a divorce of marriage from Jeremy Faulkner, of Sumter, SC.

Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments