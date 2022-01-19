The following have been granted a divorce or dissolution of marriage in Jackson County during the month of Dec. 2021.
Dec. 8
Cassandra Radcliffe, of Jackson, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Dylan Radcliffe, of Wellston.
April Thompson, of Wellston, was granted a dissolution of marriage from James Thompson, of Jackson.
Ronald E. Osborne, Jr., of Jackson, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Ashley Osborne, of Jackson.
Kenneth Snider, of Jackson, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Kayla Snider, of Wellston.
Larry Logan, of Oak Hill, was granted a divorce of marriage from Helen Logan, of West Portsmouth.
Deborah Ridgeway, of Gallipolis, was granted a divorce of marriage from Terrance Ridgeway, of Jackson.
Dec. 10
Jonathan Amburgey, of Middletown, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Destini Johnson, of Middletown.
Aaron Miller, of Jackson, was granted a divorce of marriage from Amanda Miller, of Beaver.
Dec. 14
Stacy Smith, of Oak Hill, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Christopher Smith, of Gallipolis.
Randy Freeman, Sr., was granted a divorce of marriage from Rona Baisden, of Wellston.
Dec. 20
Andrea N. Heft, of Oak Hill, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Jeff E. Heft, of Oak Hill.
Dec. 22
Jennifer K. Sirback, of Peebles, was granted a divorce of marriage from Gary D. Seymour, Jr., of Chillicothe.
Walter Arigoni, Jr., of Wellston, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Sharon A. Arigoni, of Akron.
Dakota Rife, of Jackson, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Alyssa Rife, of Jackson.
Dec. 29
Oheneba Ampufu, of Cincinnati, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Fidelia Atuwo, of Irvington, NJ.
Dec. 30
Vicki Wassil, of Middletown, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Joseph Wassil, of Middletown.
Zachary Mcdermott, of Dayton, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Brittany Mcdermott, of Dayton.
Linda Renoe, of Cincinnati, was granted a dissolution of marriage from John Renoe, of Cincinnati.
Robin Green, of Middletown, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Steven Green, of Middletown.
Brian Rush, of Middletown, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Caressa Rush, of Lebanon.
