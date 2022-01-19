The following have been granted a divorce or dissolution of marriage in Jackson County during the month of Dec. 2021.

Dec. 8

Cassandra Radcliffe, of Jackson, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Dylan Radcliffe, of Wellston.

April Thompson, of Wellston, was granted a dissolution of marriage from James Thompson, of Jackson.

Ronald E. Osborne, Jr., of Jackson, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Ashley Osborne, of Jackson.

Kenneth Snider, of Jackson, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Kayla Snider, of Wellston.

Larry Logan, of Oak Hill, was granted a divorce of marriage from Helen Logan, of West Portsmouth.

Deborah Ridgeway, of Gallipolis, was granted a divorce of marriage from Terrance Ridgeway, of Jackson.

Dec. 10

Jonathan Amburgey, of Middletown, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Destini Johnson, of Middletown.

Aaron Miller, of Jackson, was granted a divorce of marriage from Amanda Miller, of Beaver.

Dec. 14

Stacy Smith, of Oak Hill, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Christopher Smith, of Gallipolis.

Randy Freeman, Sr., was granted a divorce of marriage from Rona Baisden, of Wellston.

Dec. 20

Andrea N. Heft, of Oak Hill, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Jeff E. Heft, of Oak Hill.

Dec. 22

Jennifer K. Sirback, of Peebles, was granted a divorce of marriage from Gary D. Seymour, Jr., of Chillicothe.

Walter Arigoni, Jr., of Wellston, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Sharon A. Arigoni, of Akron.

Dakota Rife, of Jackson, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Alyssa Rife, of Jackson.

Dec. 29

Oheneba Ampufu, of Cincinnati, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Fidelia Atuwo, of Irvington, NJ.

Dec. 30

Vicki Wassil, of Middletown, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Joseph Wassil, of Middletown.

Zachary Mcdermott, of Dayton, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Brittany Mcdermott, of Dayton.

Linda Renoe, of Cincinnati, was granted a dissolution of marriage from John Renoe, of Cincinnati.

Robin Green, of Middletown, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Steven Green, of Middletown.

Brian Rush, of Middletown, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Caressa Rush, of Lebanon.

