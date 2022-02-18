The following have been granted a divorce or dissolution of marriage in Jackson County during the month of Jan. 2022.
Jan. 5
Brian Hughes, of Oak Hill, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Lauren Williams, of Jackson.
Jan. 7
Haley Moore, of Jackson, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Roger D. Moore III, of Jackson.
Jan. 11
Larry L. Trapp, Jr., of Oak Hill, was granted a divorce of marriage from Amanda A. Trapp, of South Webster.
Jan. 20
Samantha Brown, of Wellston, was granted a divorce of marriage from Joshua C. Brown, of Wellston.
Jan. 25
Jeremy Bryant, of Middletown, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Jennifer Bryant, of Cincinnati.
Johnna Augustus, of Middletown, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Brandon Augustus, of Pickerington.
Paula Nordheim, of Middletown, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Scott Nordheim, of Cincinnati.
Subhi Mustafa, of Cincinnati, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Amal Adedallah, of Dayton.
Tracy Patterson, of Monroe, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Michael Patterson, of Blanchester.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.