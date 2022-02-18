The following have been granted a divorce or dissolution of marriage in Jackson County during the month of Jan. 2022.

Jan. 5

Brian Hughes, of Oak Hill, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Lauren Williams, of Jackson.

Jan. 7

Haley Moore, of Jackson, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Roger D. Moore III, of Jackson.

Jan. 11

Larry L. Trapp, Jr., of Oak Hill, was granted a divorce of marriage from Amanda A. Trapp, of South Webster.

Jan. 20

Samantha Brown, of Wellston, was granted a divorce of marriage from Joshua C. Brown, of Wellston.

Jan. 25

Jeremy Bryant, of Middletown, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Jennifer Bryant, of Cincinnati.

Johnna Augustus, of Middletown, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Brandon Augustus, of Pickerington.

Paula Nordheim, of Middletown, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Scott Nordheim, of Cincinnati.

Subhi Mustafa, of Cincinnati, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Amal Adedallah, of Dayton.

Tracy Patterson, of Monroe, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Michael Patterson, of Blanchester.

