The following have been granted a divorce or dissolution of marriage in Jackson County during the month of August 2020.
August 5
- Jennefer Saxour, of Jackson, was granted a dissolution of marriage from David Saxour, of Jackson.
- Devan Albertson, of Jackson, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Brando Albertson, of Hamilton.
- Kimberly Wright, of Wellston, was granted a dissolution of marriage from William Wright, of McArthur.
August 7
- Erika Rawlins, of Jackson, was granted a divorce of marriage from William Rawlins, of Jackson.
August 10
- Julie Maple, of Oak Hill, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Darren Maple, of Jackson.
August 11
- Christopher Abell, of Jackson, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Jeanell Abell, of Jackson.
August 13
- Dalas Ruh, of Jackson, was granted a divorce of marriage from Madeline Ruh, of Cuyahoga Falls.
August 17
- Michael Burgett, of Wellston, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Alexis Burgett, of Portsmouth.
- John Bowling, of Jackson, was granted a
- dissolution of marriage from Christina Bowling, of Jackson.
- Donovan Workman, of Jackson, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Travey Workman, of Jackson.
August 18
- Tyler Walls, of Oak Hill, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Alanta Walls.
August 19
- Hamza Muhammad, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Terressa Venters, of Middletown.
- Jennifer Beach, of Wellston, was granted a divorce of marriage from Hubert Beach, of Jackson.
August 21
- Timothy Hill, of Carlisle, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Deborah Hill, of Hamilton.
August 25
- Gregory Sollars, of Jackson, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Brittany Sollars, of Oak Hill.
- Lyle Gillum, of Ray, was granted a divorce of marriage from Jamie Gillum, of The Plains.
August 28
- Andrew Higginbotham, of Camden, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Cory Higginbotham, of Independence, KY.
- Marvin Walters, of Deer Park, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Lisa W
- alters, of Cincinnati.
- Henry Turner, Jr., of Cincinnati, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Zenith Strum, of Cincinnati.
