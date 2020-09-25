The following have been granted a divorce or dissolution of marriage in Jackson County during the month of August 2020.

August 5

  • Jennefer Saxour, of Jackson, was granted a dissolution of marriage from David Saxour, of Jackson.
  • Devan Albertson, of Jackson, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Brando Albertson, of Hamilton.
  • Kimberly Wright, of Wellston, was granted a dissolution of marriage from William Wright, of McArthur.

August 7

  • Erika Rawlins, of Jackson, was granted a divorce of marriage from William Rawlins, of Jackson.

August 10

  • Julie Maple, of Oak Hill, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Darren Maple, of Jackson.

August 11

  • Christopher Abell, of Jackson, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Jeanell Abell, of Jackson.

August 13

  • Dalas Ruh, of Jackson, was granted a divorce of marriage from Madeline Ruh, of Cuyahoga Falls.

August 17

  • Michael Burgett, of Wellston, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Alexis Burgett, of Portsmouth.
  • John Bowling, of Jackson, was granted a
  • dissolution of marriage from Christina Bowling, of Jackson.
  • Donovan Workman, of Jackson, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Travey Workman, of Jackson.

August 18

  • Tyler Walls, of Oak Hill, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Alanta Walls.

August 19

  • Hamza Muhammad, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Terressa Venters, of Middletown.
  • Jennifer Beach, of Wellston, was granted a divorce of marriage from Hubert Beach, of Jackson.

August 21

  • Timothy Hill, of Carlisle, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Deborah Hill, of Hamilton.

August 25

  • Gregory Sollars, of Jackson, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Brittany Sollars, of Oak Hill.
  • Lyle Gillum, of Ray, was granted a divorce of marriage from Jamie Gillum, of The Plains.

August 28

  • Andrew Higginbotham, of Camden, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Cory Higginbotham, of Independence, KY.
  • Marvin Walters, of Deer Park, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Lisa W
  • alters, of Cincinnati.
  • Henry Turner, Jr., of Cincinnati, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Zenith Strum, of Cincinnati.
