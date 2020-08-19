The following have been granted a divorce or dissolution of marriage in Jackson County during the month of July 2020.
July 2
- Stephanie Pelfrey, of Hamilton, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Gregory Pelfrey, of Hamilton.
- Charles Prater, of Germantown, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Deana Prater, of Ringgold, GA.
- Moses Gyasi, of Fairfield, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Jennifer Moses, of Hamilton.
- Matthew Barnhart, of Jackson, was granted a divorce of marriage from Brittney Barnhart, of Jackson.
July 8
- Kimberly Phillips, of Oak Hill, was granted a dissolution of marriage from David Phillips, of Oak Hill.
- Kassandra Dennison, of Wellston, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Ryan Dennison, of Wellston.
- Stephen Ferris, of Jackson, was granted a divorce of marriage from Denver Ferris, of Jackson.
July 20
- Stacy Heitman, of Harrison, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Edwin Heitman.
- Victoria Allen, of Fairfield, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Emanuel Allen, of Hamilton.
- Sarah Lovejoy, of Troy, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Ryan Lovejoy.
July 27
- Michael Torkelson, of Jackson, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Charla Torkelson, of Richmond, KY.
- Steven Howard, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Barbara Howard, of Danielsville, GA.
July 29:
- Janice Mills, of Jackson, was granted a divorce of marriage from Homer Mills, of Lake Wales, FL.
July 31
- Naomi Carpenter, of Maineville, was granted a dissolution of marriage from David Day, of Maineville.
- Amber Hodge, of Cincinnati, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Brian Hodge, of Cincinnati.
- Richard Hamilton, of Middletown, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Jessica Hamilton, of Danville, AL.
- Tracey Rose-Hunter, of Mason, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Arnold Hunter, of Cincinnati.
- Sara Wallace, of Middletown, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Terry Wallace, of Middletown.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.