The following have been granted a divorce or dissolution of marriage in Jackson County during the month of July 2020.

July 2

  • Stephanie Pelfrey, of Hamilton, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Gregory Pelfrey, of Hamilton.
  • Charles Prater, of Germantown, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Deana Prater, of Ringgold, GA.
  • Moses Gyasi, of Fairfield, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Jennifer Moses, of Hamilton.
  • Matthew Barnhart, of Jackson, was granted a divorce of marriage from Brittney Barnhart, of Jackson.

July 8

  • Kimberly Phillips, of Oak Hill, was granted a dissolution of marriage from David Phillips, of Oak Hill.
  • Kassandra Dennison, of Wellston, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Ryan Dennison, of Wellston.
  • Stephen Ferris, of Jackson, was granted a divorce of marriage from Denver Ferris, of Jackson.

July 20

  • Stacy Heitman, of Harrison, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Edwin Heitman.
  • Victoria Allen, of Fairfield, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Emanuel Allen, of Hamilton.
  • Sarah Lovejoy, of Troy, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Ryan Lovejoy.

July 27

  • Michael Torkelson, of Jackson, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Charla Torkelson, of Richmond, KY.
  • Steven Howard, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Barbara Howard, of Danielsville, GA.

July 29:

  • Janice Mills, of Jackson, was granted a divorce of marriage from Homer Mills, of Lake Wales, FL.

July 31

  • Naomi Carpenter, of Maineville, was granted a dissolution of marriage from David Day, of Maineville.
  • Amber Hodge, of Cincinnati, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Brian Hodge, of Cincinnati.
  • Richard Hamilton, of Middletown, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Jessica Hamilton, of Danville, AL.
  • Tracey Rose-Hunter, of Mason, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Arnold Hunter, of Cincinnati.
  • Sara Wallace, of Middletown, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Terry Wallace, of Middletown.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments