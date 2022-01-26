Vinton County has been awarded federal funds through the Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program.
The county will receive $4,998 in Phase 39 Emergency Food and Shelter Program funding, and $15,448 in Phase ARPA-R Emergency Food and Shelter Program funding to help local programs in the area.
Local agencies chosen to receive these funds must be private, voluntary non-profits or units of government; be eligible to receive federal funds; have an accounting system; practice non-discrimination; have demonstrated the capacity to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs; and if a private, voluntary organization, it must have a voluntary board.
A board made up of local officials and agencies will determine how the funds awarded will be distributed. Agencies interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program must contact the Local Board chair, Terri Fetherolf, at 740-596-3529 for an application. The application deadline is Feb. 11, 2022.
