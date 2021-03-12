JACKSON — The City of Jackson is asking residents having burial sites at Fairmount Cemetery to have winter decorations, grave blankets, wreaths, flower, and other disposable items on gravesites removed for preparation for spring clean-up. All items must be removed by the March 31, 2021. Any items remaining will be removed and disposed of by cemetery personnel.
