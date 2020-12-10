COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) wants to remind Ohioans that the Federal-State Extended Benefits (EB) program will end after December 26.
ODJFS is reporting that the program is ending because the federal law authorizing funding for it is expiring (the Families First Coronavirus Response Act) and because of Ohio’s significantly lower October unemployment rate. As a result, the last week payable for individuals who have been deemed eligible for up to 13 weeks of EB is the week ending December 26, 2020.
Until that date, according to ODJFS, individuals who exhaust their regular unemployment benefits are potentially eligible for Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC). If individuals exhaust PEUC, they are potentially eligible for EB. If they exhaust all three programs, individuals are potentially eligible for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.
Unless action is taken at the federal level, only traditional unemployment benefits will remain in effect after December 26, ODJFS says.
