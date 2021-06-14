WELLSTON — The Southeast Ohio Foodbank, a program of Hocking-Athens-Perry Community Action, will be hosting a mobile food distribution at the Jackson County Fairgrounds on Tuesday, June 22, from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Food items will be given to families who are residents of Jackson County and within 230 percent of the Federal Poverty Guidelines. Photo I.D. and proof of residency no more than 60 days old is required. Pre-registration is required for this event. Visit freshtrak.com and enter your Jackson County zip code. Please contact the Southeast Ohio Foodbank at 740-385-6813 or at info@hapcap.org with questions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.