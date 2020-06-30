Independence Day is Saturday, July 4; however, many entities will observed the holiday on July 3. The following entities in Jackson and Vinton Counties will be closed:

Village of Coalton

The Coalton Village Office is still closed 24/7 to the public. However, Coalton Mayor Kim Miliken did announce that starting July 6, the office will reopen Monday through Thursday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The 4th of July holiday doesn’t affect the trash pick-up

  • schedule.

City of Jackson

  • All Jackson City Offices will be closed on Friday, July 3. All city offices will re-open on Monday, July 6. Garbage will be as follows: Friday’s garbage will not be picked up on Friday; it will be picked up on Thursday, July 2, 2020, along with Thursday’s normal pick-up. All garbage is to be at the curb no later than 6:30 a.m. on the day of the above scheduled pick-up.

Village of Oak Hill

  • The Oak Hill Village Office will be closed on Friday, July 3. The village office will re-open on Monday, July 6. Residential garbage collection service hasn’t happen on Friday, but local business and extra pick does. Business and extra pick will happen on Thursday, July 2, instead of July 3, due to the holiday.

City of Wellston

  • All Wellston City Offices will be closed on July 3. All city offices will reopen on Monday, July 6. Garbage will not be picked up on Friday, instead, it will be picked up on Monday, along with Monday’s normal garbage route.

Jackson County

  • All Jackson County government offices will be closed on July 3 and will reopen on Monday, July 6.

Vinton County

The Vinton County Clerk of Courts Legal, Title and BMV departments will be closed on Friday, July 3 and Saturday, July 4 in observance of the Independence Day holiday.

