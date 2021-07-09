JACKSON — The Jackson First Church of the Nazarene, located at 251 Powell Drive, will be starting back up its monthly free breakfast for veterans, following an extended hiatus during the health pandemic. The breakfast will be held on Saturday, July 17, at 9 a.m. The breakfast is held in the church’s gym. This breakfast is open to all military veterans, active military personnel and their families. The breakfast will be held monthly on the third Saturday of each month.

