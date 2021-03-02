WELLSTON — The City of Wellston, in conjunction with the Ohio Department of Health and with the assistance of the Jackson County Health Department, will conduct a COVID-19 testing event at the Jackson County Fairgrounds on Saturday, March 6, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Ohio National Guard will provide the testing at no cost to those with or without symptoms. The test has no out-of-pocket costs to the patient and individuals of any age are able to access the test. Minors will need signed consent of a parent of guardian. Registration forms are available on site — there is no need to make an appointment. Results will be available approximately 72 hours after the test has been conducted and delivered by the Jackson County Health Department.
