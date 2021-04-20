A Freeze Watch has been issued including both Vinton and Jackson counties until 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 22. Temperatures are expected to dip as low as the upper 20s.
Impacted areas include portions of southeast Ohio, southwest Virginia, northeast Kentucky and central, northern, southern and western West Virginia.
The predicted conditions could damage crops and other sensitive plant life while possibly causing damage to unprotected outdoor plumbing. It is recommended that those with crops take precautions to protect them from the cold. Outdoor water pipes should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to slowly drip to prevent freezing.
