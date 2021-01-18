JACKSON TOWNSHIP — Glade Run Road (County Road 57) in Jackson Township will be closed for a bridge replacement project starting Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. The bridge is a quarter mile north of Sour Run Road (County Road 28) and will be closed for two to three weeks dependent on the weather.

