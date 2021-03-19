JACKSON TOWNSHIP — The bridge at mile marker 0.26 on Glade Run Road is now open, however, Glade Run Road will be closing again, starting on Monday, March 22, 2021, for a second bridge replacement. This bridge closing is a mile northeast of the first closing at mile marker 1.21. “We anticipate this road closing to be about three weeks dependent on the weather,” explained Jackson County Engineer Melissa Miller. “Thank you for your patience as we improve our infrastructure.”

Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments