Good Friday Day is Friday, April 2. The following entities in Jackson County will be closed in observance of that holiday:
Village of Coalton
All Coalton Village Offices will be closed starting April 1 and will not re-open until Monday, April 12. The Good Friday holiday does not affect the trash picked up schedule. Another note, if you have water, sewer, or ticket payments, place them in the bill box outside the office door. Be sure to use an envelope and put your name, address and phone number on the envelope.
City of Jackson
Most of the Jackson City Offices will be closed, however, the mayor/service director’s offices will remain open. The city offices will reopen on Monday, April 5. Friday’s garbage route will be collected on Thursday, April 1. All garbage is to be at the curb no later than 6:30 a.m. on the day of your scheduled pick-up.
Village of Oak Hill
All Oak Hill Village Offices will be closed and will re-open on Monday, April 5. Garbage collection service will be postponed by one day.
City of Wellston
All Wellston City Offices will be closed and will re-open on Monday, April 5. The garbage pickup for Friday will be picked up with Monday’s trash pickup on April 5. The city asks that residents have their garbage out early on Monday morning.
Jackson County
All Jackson County government offices will be closed and will re-open on Monday, April 5.
