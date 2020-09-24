JACKSON — The Jackson County Republican Party will be hosting a "Meet The Candidate" event on Saturday, Sept. 26, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in Manpower Park in Jackson. Expected are the Republican Judicial candidates for the 2020 election cycle. Those candidates include: Ohio Supreme Court Justice Judi French, 4th District Court of Appeals Judge Kristy Wilkin, and Jackson County Republican nominee for Probate Juvenile Judge Randy Dupree. The event will be outside with plenty of room for social distancing.
