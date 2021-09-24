NELSONVILLE — The Michele L. Hart Legacy Fund is accepting grant applications for projects in Vinton County beginning Sept. 20, 2021.
Nonprofit and public organizations serving Vinton County are invited to apply with a special emphasis on projects and programs directly supporting individuals in the areas of healthcare, domestic violence and higher education.
Grant requests between $500 and $1,000 will be considered. Applications are due by Oct. 29, 2021, and are available at www.AppalachianOhio.org/Hart.
The fund is in memory of the late Michele L. Hart. Hart’s sister, Rebecca “Becky,” established the fund to support those areas close to Michele’s heart. Becky shared her family’s desire to help people in Vinton County. It was this passion that led her to create a fund to honor her late sister by helping Vinton County residents and making resources available to all.
The Michele L. Hart Legacy Fund is a fund of the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio (FAO), a regional community foundation serving the 32 counties of Appalachian Ohio. If you are interested in learning more or making a gift to support the Michele L. Hart Legacy Fund, please visit www.AppalachianOhio.org/Hart or contact FAO at 740-753-1111 or info@ffao.org.
