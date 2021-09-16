The Vinton County Commissioners, through the Development Department, are seeking applications from lower income homeowners that need repairs on their owner-occupied homes.

Eligible repairs include furnace replacement, roof repairs, septic systems, electrical work, handicapped accessibility and other housing related activities.

The funding for these repairs is being provided by the USDA Rural Development Housing Preservation Grant program.

We are pledged to the letter and spirit of U.S. policy for the achievement of equal housing opportunity throughout the nation.

We encourage and support an affirmative advertising and marketing program in which there are no barriers to obtaining housing because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status or national origin. This institution is an equal opportunity provider and employer.

For more information on the program or to obtain and application for housing assistance, please call 740-596-3529 or stop in at Vinton County Development Department at 205 S. Market St. in McArthur, Ohio.

Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments