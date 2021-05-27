OAK HILL — The Courier will be providing coverage of the 28th annual Oak Hill Festival of Flags, taking place in the Village of Oak Hill, from May 28 through 31, 2021.
Readers can follow our coverage in various ways:
On Facebook: Follow Courier Multimedia Journalist Jeremiah Shaver (@jshaver.newshound) for live video streams, photos, daily festival schedule updates, and stories. Content can also be found on our main Facebook page (@vintoncourier) as well.
On our website: The Courier will post a lot of photos from the day’s events and entertainment each night on our website (www.vintonjacksoncourier.com). To find the photo galleries, click on the “Multimedia” tab on the home page. Look for a follow up story from the festival in a future edition of The Courier.
Readers are encouraged to “share” The Courier’s coverage throughout the festival so friends and family can enjoy the sights of the festival as well.
