JACKSON — The City of Jackson, along with G&J Paving, Inc., will be paving the following additional streets as part of the 2021 City of Jackson Paving Project funded by the City Income Tax: Harding Avenue from Broadway Street to the bridge; Bridge Street from State Street to Main Street; State Street from High Street to Bridge Street; Ralph Street from Burlington Road to Main Street; and Burlington Road from Huron Street to City limits.

