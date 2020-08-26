JACKSON — Boggs Pest Control, in conjunction with the City of Jackson, will be conducting mosquito spraying on Friday, Aug. 28, from approximately 9 p.m. to midnight.
If inclement weather prevents the spraying, then spraying will be completed on Saturday, Aug. 29, at the same time.
Anyone with respiratory problems should consider closing their windows and shutting off any window unit air conditioners until the fog has dissipated.
