JACKSON — The City of Jackson has announced that the following roads within the city limits will be closed for railroad crossing repairs.

The first road to be closed is Burlington Road at the railroad crossing. The closure will happen from Tuesday, July 13, through Monday, July 19.

The second road to be closed is Harding Avenue at the railroad crossing. The closure will happen from Monday, July 19, through Friday, July 23.

The final road to be closed is Huron Street at the railroad crossings. The closure will happen from Monday, July 26, through Friday, July 30. The City stated that the dates for Huron Street repairs are subject to change.

