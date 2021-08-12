JACKSON — The City of Jackson, along with G&J Paving, Inc., will be paving the following streets with a scheduled start date of Aug. 16, 2021: Huron Street from Main to Vaughn; Evans Place from Main to Water; Harding Avenue from Main to the bridge; Veterans Drive from Harding to the bike path; *David Avenue from South to State; *Ohio Avenue from South to State; *Vine Street from Jones to Chillicothe; *Burlington Road from Columbia to Huron; and *Orange Street from David to Payne.

The asterix next to road name indicates that vehicles must be removed prior to paving. Signs with detailed dates and times will be placed on street prior to paving.

