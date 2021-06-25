JACKSON — The City of Jackson Board of Zoning Appeals has scheduled a public meeting for Monday, June 28, at 6 p.m. at the Jackson City Council Chambers. This meeting is open to the public. There will be discussion on the application for conditional use of property of lots 155 and 156 of the William Vaughn’s Addition in the City of Jackson. For a copy of the application submitted to the Board of Zoning Appeals, contact the Jackson Safety/Service Director’s Office.

