JACKSON — The City of Jackson Board of Zoning Appeals will meet Friday, July 2, at 6 p.m. in the Jackson City Council Chambers on Portsmouth Street, next to the Police Department. The meeting will be to continue application consideration for Condition Use of Lots 155 and 156, William Vaughn’s Addition on Huron Street. This meeting is open to the public.
