JACKSON — The City of Jackson Board of Zoning Appeals is scheduled to meet on Monday, Sept. 13, at 6 p.m. in the Jackson City Council Chambers on Portsmouth Street, next to the Police Department. The meeting will focus on an application requesting rezoning and conditional use of parcels H140100014800 and H140100014900 located at 365 Pearl St. The public is welcome to attend.

