JACKSON — A meeting of the Jackson City Planning Commission is scheduled for Tuesday, August 11, at 6 p.m. in the Jackson City Council Chambers, located at 199 Portsmouth Street in Jackson.
The purpose of this meeting is:
1. To discuss a request for a variance for parking reduction (from 63 down to 25); a side-building set-back reduction (from 30’ down to 15’); and, an alley abandonment for the sections that run through the proposed parking lot and building — This is for property located at 245 Bridge Street in Jackson, parcel #H140130021400, and is requested by Theo Stone (Atwell-Group).
2. To discuss a request for a zone change (from b-1 to r-2), at property located at 63 E. South Street in Jackson; this is requested by Seth and Lindsey Stockmeister.
The public is invited to attend.
