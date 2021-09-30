JACKSON — The Jackson City Planning Commission Committee will be holding a meeting on Monday, Oct. 4, at 7 p.m. in Jackson City Council Chambers on Portsmouth Street in Jackson. This meeting is to discuss the request/application for rezoning of property located at 265 Pearl Street. The Zoning Board of Appeals has granted “Conditional Use” of this property and the Planning Commission will now consider the rezoning of this property from B2 to R2. The public is welcome to attend.

