JACKSON — The Jackson City School District Board of Education will be holding a special meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 17, at 7 p.m. at Jackson High School in room 110. The purpose of this meeting will be to approve a 5 year forecast as well as to consider any other matter that may lawfully come before the board.
