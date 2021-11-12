JACKSON — The Jackson City School District Board of Education will be holding a special meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 17,  at 7 p.m. at Jackson High School in room 110. The purpose of this meeting will be to approve a 5 year forecast as well as to consider any other matter that may lawfully come before the board.

