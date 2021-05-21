JACKSON — The Jackson City School District Board of Education will be holding a special meeting on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at 5 p.m. at the Jackson City Schools District Office. The purpose of this meeting will be to approve the Five Year Forecast and then convene to Executive Session to discuss employment of personnel with no action being taken afterwards. There will be no live stream of this meeting.
