JACKSON — The Jackson City School District Board of Education will be holding a special meeting on Wednesday, March 3, at 5:30 p.m. at the Jackson City Schools District Office. The purpose of this meeting will be to discuss employment of personnel. This meeting will be in executive session with no action being taken.

