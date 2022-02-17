JACKSON — The Jackson Civil Service Commission will hold a meeting on Thursday, Feb. 24, at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will be held in the Jackson City Council Chambers on 199 Portsmouth St. This meeting is to discuss the appointment of the interim chief of police and the interim assistant fire chief to permanent positions. The meeting is open to the public.
Tags
Recommended for you
Trending Now
-
Vinton County woman celebrates one year anniversary of heart transplant
-
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Q&A with Vinton County's Tegan Bartoe
-
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Q&A with Jackson's Katelyn Webb
-
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Jackson overwhelms Miami Trace, wins first sectional since 2014
-
JPD removes major amount of fentanyl from streets
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.