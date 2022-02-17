JACKSON — The Jackson Civil Service Commission will hold a meeting on Thursday, Feb. 24, at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will be held in the Jackson City Council Chambers on 199 Portsmouth St. This meeting is to discuss the appointment of the interim chief of police and the interim assistant fire chief to permanent positions. The meeting is open to the public.

