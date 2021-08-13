JACKSON — The City of Jackson Civil Service Commission will meet on Thursday, Aug. 19, at 6 p.m. in the Jackson City Council Chambers. The purpose of this meeting is to approve using the National Testing Network when giving the Civil Service test for open Police Patrolmen positions and Assistant Fire Chief position, approve the job description for the Assistant Fire Chief and to review and approve the updated Civil Service Rules and Regulations. The public is welcome to attend.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.