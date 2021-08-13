JACKSON — The City of Jackson Civil Service Commission will meet on Thursday, Aug. 19, at 6 p.m. in the Jackson City Council Chambers. The purpose of this meeting is to approve using the National Testing Network when giving the Civil Service test for open Police Patrolmen positions and Assistant Fire Chief position, approve the job description for the Assistant Fire Chief and to review and approve the updated Civil Service Rules and Regulations. The public is welcome to attend.

