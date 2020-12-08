JACKSON — Jackson Mayor Randy Evans has announced that due to a limited workforce from COVID-19 related issues, the City of Jackson’s Utility Office will be closed until at least Thursday, Dec. 10. Customers can drop payments in the night drop box, if they need to submit payment. The drop box is located right before the drive-thru window. Customers can request a receipt of payment once the office opens back up.
