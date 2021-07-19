JACKSON — The City of Jackson, along with the Water Distribution Wastewater Collection Department, will continue flushing fire hydrants and conducting valve exercising through Friday, July 30, 2021. The areas affected will be northeast side of the city, including Veterans Drive, McCarty Lane and Broadway Street. Citizens should make sure their water is clear before they wash any white clothing, as discoloration will be apparent; this is only temporary. Water will be safe to use at all times.
