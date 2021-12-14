JACKSON — The Jackson County Clerk of Courts has posted its holiday hours of operation. They will operate at the following times:
License Bureau & Title Department
Dec. 24 – 27, 2021- Closed
Dec. 31, 2021 — 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Jan. 1, 2022 — Closed
Clerk of Courts Legal Division (Courthouse)
Dec. 24 – 27, 2021- Closed
Dec. 30, 2021 — 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. (early closing to begin year end procedures)
Dec. 31, 2021 — Closed
Open Jan. 3, 2022 — 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (No financial Receipts will be posted until noon)
