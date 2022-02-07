JACKSON — Due to the Jackson County Commissioner's Office being closed last week on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, due to the weather, the meeting, which was to be held tomorrow, Tuesday, Feb. 8, will now be held on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at 8:30 a.m.

