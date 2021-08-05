JACKSON — The Jackson County Commissioners will be hosting a special meeting on Friday, August 6, at 8:30 a.m. at the Jackson County Annex Building. This meeting will consist of an executive session and execution of a county resolution concerning the National Opioid settlement and OneOhio plan. There will be no public discussion and no further business will be discussed.

