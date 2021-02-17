JACKSON  — The Jackson County Commissioner's Office will be opening at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday this week. The commissioner's meeting scheduled for 8:30 a.m. tomorrow, Wednesday, Feb. 17, has been moved to 10 a.m.  If level 3 snow emergency, the commissioner's office will be closed. 

