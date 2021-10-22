JACKSON — Jackson County Dog Warden Deb Fout provides the Jackson County Commissioners with regular reports on a weekly and monthly basis giving an overview of the activities at the dog pound.
The latest monthly report provided the following information:
For the month of Sept. 2021, Fout reported that only a single dog was surrendered by their owners; one dog was returned via tag, 14 were returned to owner and 30 dogs were rescued. There were a total of 329 calls received, and 77 dogs were at the pound during the month.
Local residents can follow dog pound updates on Facebook at the “JacksonCountyDogPound” page. This page features lost dogs that have been picked up as well as dogs that need adopted.
The Jackson County Dog Pound is located at 248 Reservoir Road in Jackson. It can be reached by calling 740-286-7262.
